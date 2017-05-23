Several volunteers clean up Berlin fo...

Several volunteers clean up Berlin for "A Day of Caring"

BERLIN – Groups of individuals and local organizations and businesses grabbed rakes, shovels and other tools and teamed up to clean throughout Berlin for the annual "Day of Caring" which happened on Friday. "I was so pleased to see all the volunteers that turned out to help beautify our downtown," said Sylvia Poulin of the Berlin Main Street Program that facilitates "Day of Caring" every year.

