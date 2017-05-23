Several volunteers clean up Berlin for "A Day of Caring"
BERLIN – Groups of individuals and local organizations and businesses grabbed rakes, shovels and other tools and teamed up to clean throughout Berlin for the annual "Day of Caring" which happened on Friday. "I was so pleased to see all the volunteers that turned out to help beautify our downtown," said Sylvia Poulin of the Berlin Main Street Program that facilitates "Day of Caring" every year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewHampshireLakesAndMountains.com.
Add your comments below
Berlin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Has Bretton Woods area built up at all ?
|May 15
|dfranklin80
|1
|fci berlin
|Apr '17
|MAY
|1
|Ryan Landry Is An Animal Abuser (Jul '16)
|Apr '17
|Plunger
|2
|beatles for sale: the tribute to perform at me...
|Apr '17
|New England Music...
|1
|Dine like the Titanic's first-class passengers ...
|Mar '17
|WelbyMD
|1
|Lockdown at Berlin Prison
|Feb '17
|Michele
|2
|1/28/2017
|Feb '17
|ecorwin
|2
Find what you want!
Search Berlin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC