Quebec molder Deflex setting up shop in New Hampshire

Saint-Victor, Que.-based composites manufacturer Deflex Composite Inc. will locate its first U.S. manufacturing plant in Berlin, N.H. According to the New Hampshire Department of Resources and Economic Development, Deflex signed a lease to occupy a 9,600-square-foot facility. "We are pleased to welcome Deflex Composite to New Hampshire for its first U.S. expansion," Department of Resources and Economic Development Commissioner Jeffrey Rose said.

