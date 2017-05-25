Quebec molder Deflex setting up shop in New Hampshire

Saint-Victor, Que.-based composites manufacturer Deflex Composite Inc. will locate its first U.S. manufacturing plant in Berlin, N.H. According to the New Hampshire Department of Resources and Economic Development, Deflex signed a lease to occupy a 9,600-square-foot facility. "We are pleased to welcome Deflex Composite to New Hampshire for its first U.S. expansion," Department of Resources and Economic Development Commissioner Jeffrey Rose said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canadian Plastics Magazine.