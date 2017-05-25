Quebec molder Deflex setting up shop in New Hampshire
Saint-Victor, Que.-based composites manufacturer Deflex Composite Inc. will locate its first U.S. manufacturing plant in Berlin, N.H. According to the New Hampshire Department of Resources and Economic Development, Deflex signed a lease to occupy a 9,600-square-foot facility. "We are pleased to welcome Deflex Composite to New Hampshire for its first U.S. expansion," Department of Resources and Economic Development Commissioner Jeffrey Rose said.
