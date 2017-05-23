...More

BERLIN – North Country Growers LLC and its parent company, American Ag Energy, based out of Boston, Massachusetts, has purchased land on East Milan Road and construction for two large-scale greenhouses is set to begin in the next few weeks. The greenhouses will produce millions of tomatoes and salad greens supplying grocery stores and restaurants all across New England.

