Inmate pleads guilty to drug, weapon possession charges

Rahshim Carter, an inmate at the federal prison in Berlin, pleaded guilty Monday to possessing Suboxone and a homemade weapon known as a shank, according to John J. Farley, acting U.S. attorney for New Hampshire.

