Traffic Committee proposes OHRV ordinance changes
BERLIN – A review by the Traffic Safety Committee last September prompted proposed changes to the OHRV ordinance to make it stricter for the 2017 season. Lawmakers discussed altering and adding stricter rules including age requirements for operation, upgraded equipment requirements, noise control and protecting properties.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewHampshireLakesAndMountains.com.
Add your comments below
Berlin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|fci berlin
|9 hr
|MAY
|1
|Ryan Landry Is An Animal Abuser (Jul '16)
|Apr 10
|Plunger
|2
|beatles for sale: the tribute to perform at me...
|Apr 9
|New England Music...
|1
|Dine like the Titanic's first-class passengers ...
|Mar 30
|WelbyMD
|1
|Lockdown at Berlin Prison
|Feb '17
|Michele
|2
|1/28/2017
|Feb '17
|ecorwin
|2
|info
|Jan '17
|mary
|1
Find what you want!
Search Berlin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC