BERLIN – Berlin natives Ricky Pivin and Chris Dubey have partnered up with Sarah Mitchell of Connecticut and formed Diabolical Films. This summer, the independent film company will be filming a full-length movie titled "Avalanche."
Berlin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dine like the Titanic's first-class passengers ...
|Mar 30
|WelbyMD
|1
|Lockdown at Berlin Prison
|Feb '17
|Michele
|2
|1/28/2017
|Feb '17
|ecorwin
|2
|info
|Jan '17
|mary
|1
|anyone know rolf jensen (Jun '10)
|Jan '17
|Shelleyincolorado
|7
|Ryan Landry Is An Animal Abuser (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Abuser Hater
|1
|Not to late!!!? (Aug '15)
|Apr '16
|tbonejones
|2
