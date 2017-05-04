Fatal flaws: How you can help - " Fostering for children in need NEW
When a judge signs off to remove children from an unsafe home, the child protection agency often turns to foster parents for support. But the state is currently facing a shortage of foster families, meaning at times children have to be placed in towns far from their own communities, schools and support networks, according to advocates.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Concord Monitor.
Add your comments below
Berlin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|fci berlin
|Apr 19
|MAY
|1
|Ryan Landry Is An Animal Abuser (Jul '16)
|Apr 10
|Plunger
|2
|beatles for sale: the tribute to perform at me...
|Apr 9
|New England Music...
|1
|Dine like the Titanic's first-class passengers ...
|Mar '17
|WelbyMD
|1
|Lockdown at Berlin Prison
|Feb '17
|Michele
|2
|1/28/2017
|Feb '17
|ecorwin
|2
|info
|Jan '17
|mary
|1
Find what you want!
Search Berlin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC