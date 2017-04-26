City to seek funding for new parking lot at Mt. Forest trail head
BERLIN – After a Berlin resident offered to donate three parcels of land at the base of Mount Forist, the City has decided to apply for a grant to construct a parking lot and a trailhead for hikers. Funds would also be used for creating a new hiking trail with signage on the mountain.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewHampshireLakesAndMountains.com.
Add your comments below
Berlin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|fci berlin
|Apr 19
|MAY
|1
|Ryan Landry Is An Animal Abuser (Jul '16)
|Apr 10
|Plunger
|2
|beatles for sale: the tribute to perform at me...
|Apr 9
|New England Music...
|1
|Dine like the Titanic's first-class passengers ...
|Mar 30
|WelbyMD
|1
|Lockdown at Berlin Prison
|Feb '17
|Michele
|2
|1/28/2017
|Feb '17
|ecorwin
|2
|info
|Jan '17
|mary
|1
Find what you want!
Search Berlin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC