Brewtopia returns this Friday at White Mountain Chalet

BERLIN – New Hampshire Distributors and the Androscoggin Valley Chamber of Commerce present the 11th annual Brewtopia happening this Friday, April 14, at the White Mountain Chalet on East Milan Road. The evening will consist of ale tasting, promos, raffles and giveaway's, sports memorabilia, a silent auction, a photo booth contest, pizza and wings, a cash bar, live music and free bus rides home.

