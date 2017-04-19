Berlin couple arrested for multiple charges of animal abuse
BERLIN – After about an eight month investigation, a Berlin couple was arrested on multiple charges of animal cruelty earlier this month. On March 25, police executed a search warrant at the residence of John Dumas, 35, and Pamela Mansulla, 31, at 143 Jericho Rd. in Berlin.
