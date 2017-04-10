Trump Budget Plan Cuts Program Aimed ...

Trump Budget Plan Cuts Program Aimed At Boosting Northern N.H. Economy

Friday Mar 24

The Trump administration is looking to cut a federal program state officials say has helped boost the economy in New Hampshire's northernmost regions. The Northern Border Regional Commission was created in 2010, and targets economic development in rural areas of New Hampshire and three other Canadian border states.

