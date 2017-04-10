Trump Budget Plan Cuts Program Aimed At Boosting Northern N.H. Economy
The Trump administration is looking to cut a federal program state officials say has helped boost the economy in New Hampshire's northernmost regions. The Northern Border Regional Commission was created in 2010, and targets economic development in rural areas of New Hampshire and three other Canadian border states.
Berlin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ryan Landry Is An Animal Abuser (Jul '16)
|Mon
|Plunger
|2
|beatles for sale: the tribute to perform at me...
|Apr 9
|New England Music...
|1
|Dine like the Titanic's first-class passengers ...
|Mar 30
|WelbyMD
|1
|Lockdown at Berlin Prison
|Feb '17
|Michele
|2
|1/28/2017
|Feb '17
|ecorwin
|2
|info
|Jan '17
|mary
|1
|anyone know rolf jensen (Jun '10)
|Jan '17
|Shelleyincolorado
|7
