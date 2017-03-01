Former JFK staffer recalls presidenta...

Former JFK staffer recalls presidenta s rise, impact

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Worcester Telegram & Gazette

From “Ask not what your country can do for you - ask what you can do for your country” to “Ich bin ein Berliner” , John J. McNally Jr. was there for all of President John F. Kennedy's historic triumphs and legendary conflicts. For Mr. McNally, who served as President Kennedy's deputy chief of staff, he doesn't need to be told that May 29 marks the 100th anniversary of President Kennedy's birth to be reminded that JFK's legacy is forever.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Berlin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lockdown at Berlin Prison Feb 2 Michele 2
1/28/2017 Feb '17 ecorwin 2
info Jan '17 mary 1
anyone know rolf jensen (Jun '10) Jan '17 Shelleyincolorado 7
Ryan Landry Is An Animal Abuser (Jul '16) Jul '16 Abuser Hater 1
Not to late!!!? (Aug '15) Apr '16 tbonejones 2
News Jeb to Newsmax: I'm the Most Accomplished Conse... (Feb '16) Feb '16 A Record Of Ego 2
See all Berlin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Berlin Forum Now

Berlin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Berlin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Pakistan
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Berlin, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,335 • Total comments across all topics: 279,316,859

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC