Berlin greenhouses forge ahead - "hat will produce millions of pounds of lettuce and tomatoes NEW
Two high-tech commercial greenhouses expected to produce 15 million heads of lettuce and 8 million pounds of tomatoes a year were approved unanimously last Tuesday by the Berlin planning board. It's hoped that construction will begin this spring and that the greenhouses will be operating early next year, said Marguerite Piret, the chief financial officer of American Ag Energy, the parent company of North Country Growers LLC, which will be operating the facilities.
