Murder charge nixed against stepdad who is ruled incompetent

In this July 28, 2011 file photo, Lori McKearney, of Lancaster, N.H., right, and Kaylin Pettit, of Stewartstown, N.H., post missing posters for 11-year-old Celina Cass in Colebrook, N.H. She was reported missing from her home on July 26, 2011, and her body was recovered from the Connecticut River six days later. Her stepfather Wendell Noyes was charged with second-degree murder in her death.

