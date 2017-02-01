Inmates hold food boycott after priso...

Inmates hold food boycott after prison visitation changes

Corrections officials say state prison inmates in Berlin, New Hampshire, have protested a new visiting policy by participating in a food boycott. A corrections spokesman says the inmates were confined to their housing units for the rest of Tuesday and Wednesday.

