Gorham man suspected in 2004 assault arrested in Maryland

LANCASTER – After nearly 13 years of evading police, fugitive and former Gorham resident, Jose Rodriguez-Carrera, 31, of 602 University Blvd. in Silver Springs, Md., was apprehended in the Old Line State last month, picked up by the Coos County Sherriff's department last Tuesday and was arraigned in Coos County Superior Court in Lancaster and released on bail on Thursday. He skipped his court trial in October, 2004, for an alleged charge of second-degree assault against a local woman.

