2 Malcolm X descendants charged in truck theft, dog abuse

A daughter and granddaughter of slain black nationalist Malcolm X have been charged with stealing a rental truck that was found in southern Maryland carrying seven pit bulls in what police described Friday as inhumane conditions. Malikah Saban Shabazz, 51, of Berlin, N.H., and her daughter Bettih Bahiyah Shabazz, 19, of Stark, N.H., were released in Charles County, Md., on Thursday after posting bond of $2,000 each, according to online court records.

