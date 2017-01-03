Weekend Best Bets A not-your-average holiday concert at Indian Hill

The New England Flute Orchestra has settled into its home at Indian Hill Music, where it moved more than a year ago after spending 30 years in Nashua from the time of its founding. It's now fully integrated into the Indian Hill program, says its director, Eileen Yarrison, and will present a holiday concert at 3 p.m. Sunday in Blackman Hall at Indian Hill Music School at 36 King St. "It's a beautiful venue where we had previously played as guests as the Nashua Flute Choir and now we get to rehearse where we perform," said Yarrison, whose 13 years on the faculty at Indian Hill Music School helped facilitate the transition.

