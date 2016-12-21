Several killed, dozens hurt when truc...

Several killed, dozens hurt when truck plows into crowd at Christmas market in Germany

A truck plowed into a crowded Christmas market in the German capital on Monday evening, killing nine people and injuring up to 50 others, police said.

