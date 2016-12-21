'Never let terror halt normal life'

'Never let terror halt normal life'

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: NEWS.com.au

Flags were flown at half mast atop the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, on December 20, in memory of the 12 people who died and the 50 injured on Monday, in a truck attack on a busy Christmas market in central Berlin's Breitscheidplatz. According to Reuters, German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday described the incident as a ?terrorist act,? adding: ?I know it would be especially hard for us all to bear if it were confirmed that the person who committed this act was someone who sought protection and asylum.? Near the market and at Brandenburg Gate, a vigil was held for the victims of the attack.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NEWS.com.au.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Berlin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ryan Landry Is An Animal Abuser Jul '16 Abuser Hater 1
Not to late!!!? (Aug '15) Apr '16 tbonejones 2
News Jeb to Newsmax: I'm the Most Accomplished Conse... (Feb '16) Feb '16 A Record Of Ego 2
News What Does the 2008 N.H. Democratic Primary Teac... (Jan '16) Jan '16 RealProgressiveFrank 1
News Timothy Laundry Obiturary (Sep '12) Dec '15 Matt Doc Martin 3
Book Censorship (Nov '15) Nov '15 wjabbe 2
News Hillary Clinton Endorses Federal Investigation ... (Nov '15) Nov '15 Bama Yankee 4
See all Berlin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Berlin Forum Now

Berlin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Berlin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Berlin, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,064 • Total comments across all topics: 277,299,445

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC