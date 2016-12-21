'Never let terror halt normal life'
Flags were flown at half mast atop the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, on December 20, in memory of the 12 people who died and the 50 injured on Monday, in a truck attack on a busy Christmas market in central Berlin's Breitscheidplatz. According to Reuters, German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday described the incident as a ?terrorist act,? adding: ?I know it would be especially hard for us all to bear if it were confirmed that the person who committed this act was someone who sought protection and asylum.? Near the market and at Brandenburg Gate, a vigil was held for the victims of the attack.
