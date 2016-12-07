...More
BERLIN – A 911 call on Sunday, Nov. 27 alerted emergency responders that a two-and-a-half year old girl had been injured. The incident was later ruled a homicide, and her father, Roger Joseph Dana, 43, of Berlin, was arrested the following Friday for allegedly causing her death.
