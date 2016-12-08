Former Maine man charged in death of ...

Former Maine man charged in death of 2-year-old daughter

Thursday Dec 8 Read more: Bangor Daily News

A former Maine man accused of assaulting and causing the death of his 2-year-old daughter did not enter a plea during his first court appearance on Monday in New Hampshire, according to media reports. Roger Joseph Dana, 43, is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death last month of his daughter, Madison Dana.

