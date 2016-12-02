Berlin, N.H. man charged with killing...

Berlin, N.H. man charged with killing his 2-year-old daughter

Friday Dec 2

A New Hampshire man was arrested Friday for allegedly assaulting and killing his 2-year-old daughter days earlier in their home, officials said. Roger Joseph Dana, 43, of Berlin, was booked on a charge of second-degree murder in the death of Madison Dana, New Hampshire Attorney General Joseph A. Foster's office said in a statement.

