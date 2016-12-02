Berlin father charged with killing 2-...

Berlin father charged with killing 2-year-old daughter

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 2 Read more: UnionLeader.com

Katlyn Marin expressed no remorse and no apology to her three-year-old daughter, who she described as her guardian angel, while being sentenced Friday to 45 years to life in prison for her child's... There are football teams that refuse to attempt a two-point conversion unless they absolutely have to, and then there's the University of New ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at UnionLeader.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Berlin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ryan Landry Is An Animal Abuser Jul '16 Abuser Hater 1
Not to late!!!? (Aug '15) Apr '16 tbonejones 2
News Jeb to Newsmax: I'm the Most Accomplished Conse... (Feb '16) Feb '16 A Record Of Ego 2
News What Does the 2008 N.H. Democratic Primary Teac... (Jan '16) Jan '16 RealProgressiveFrank 1
News Timothy Laundry Obiturary (Sep '12) Dec '15 Matt Doc Martin 3
Book Censorship (Nov '15) Nov '15 wjabbe 2
News Hillary Clinton Endorses Federal Investigation ... (Nov '15) Nov '15 Bama Yankee 4
See all Berlin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Berlin Forum Now

Berlin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Berlin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Berlin, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,033 • Total comments across all topics: 277,299,462

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC