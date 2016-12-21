Nashuan sentenced in bank fraud case
A Nashua man will spend six months in home confinement and six more months with a curfew as part of his sentence in a multi-million dollar bank fraud case that spread across at least three New England states, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for Vermont. Arnold Hanson, 66, is the former co-owner, president and chief executive officer of a bankrupt steel fabrication business in Berlin, N.H., and one of three people implicated in a scheme to defraud several financial institutions, including the Passumpsic Savings Bank based in St. Johnsbury, Vt.
