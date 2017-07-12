Fundraiser will bring people back to ...

Fundraiser will bring people back to 18th Century Somerset

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: SouthCoastToday.com

People who attend the 18th Century Gala at the Bluffs in Pierce Beach Park on July 29 are going to be transported back to a time when Somerset was just starting to be established. There will be actors portraying the town's founders who will be walking around.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SouthCoastToday.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Berkley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Women march on Washington to counter Trump's me... Jan '17 Dee Dee Dee 2
News Your View: Natural gas drives energy solutions ... Jan '17 Solarman 1
Local gossip forums? (Nov '16) Nov '16 Peggy 1
News Massachusetts man founds political Pizza Party (Oct '16) Oct '16 Knock off purse s... 15
Child molester in town (Feb '14) Jul '16 Parent 5
The Process of Buying a Home: A Strategic Approach (Jun '16) Jun '16 mstrategis 1
News Bargain hunters flock to auction at Fall River ... (May '16) May '16 Gina 1
See all Berkley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Berkley Forum Now

Berkley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Berkley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. American Idol
 

Berkley, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,672 • Total comments across all topics: 282,428,809

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC