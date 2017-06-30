Two new call firefighters join MPD
MIDDLEBORO - On Thursday, June 22, 2017 Middleborough Call Firefighter's Peter Murphy and Richard Johnson III graduated along with thirty-three others from the Massachusetts Call/Volunteer Firefighting Academy's Recruit Training Program, Class #064. The thirty-three graduates, represented fourteen fire departments: Acushnet, Berkley, Dartmouth, Fairhaven, Freetown, Lakeville, Marion, Mattapoisett, Middleborough, Raynham, Rehoboth, Rochester, Swansea and Westport.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SouthCoastToday.com.
Add your comments below
Berkley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Women march on Washington to counter Trump's me...
|Jan '17
|Dee Dee Dee
|2
|Your View: Natural gas drives energy solutions ...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|1
|Local gossip forums? (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Peggy
|1
|Massachusetts man founds political Pizza Party (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Knock off purse s...
|15
|Child molester in town (Feb '14)
|Jul '16
|Parent
|5
|The Process of Buying a Home: A Strategic Approach (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|mstrategis
|1
|Bargain hunters flock to auction at Fall River ... (May '16)
|May '16
|Gina
|1
Find what you want!
Search Berkley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC