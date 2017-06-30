Two new call firefighters join MPD

MIDDLEBORO - On Thursday, June 22, 2017 Middleborough Call Firefighter's Peter Murphy and Richard Johnson III graduated along with thirty-three others from the Massachusetts Call/Volunteer Firefighting Academy's Recruit Training Program, Class #064. The thirty-three graduates, represented fourteen fire departments: Acushnet, Berkley, Dartmouth, Fairhaven, Freetown, Lakeville, Marion, Mattapoisett, Middleborough, Raynham, Rehoboth, Rochester, Swansea and Westport.

