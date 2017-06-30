Field will come alive with Somerset Open Air Market on July 1
When Allison Faunce used to drive off the exit and see the open field where not much was going on at the corner of Riverside Avenue and Newhill Avenue, she had a vision for an Open Air Market there. After a lot of hard work with registering vendors and talking to the town, Faunce's vision will become a reality on Saturday, July 1, when the new Somerset Open Air Market will occupy that location and much more activity will be going on.
