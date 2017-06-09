Berkley police search for missing disabled man
Authorities in the town of Berkley are searching for a disabled man missing since Wednesday who may be in danger, law enforcement officials said. Donald Flint, 48, who suffers from developmental disabilities, was last seen on Padelford Street in Berkley, officials said Friday night.
