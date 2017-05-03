Hop in the Chronicle time machine for a look at Dartmouth issues ... in 1977
Our occasional lookJH at the past via the microfilmed pages of The Chronicle stored at Southworth Library continues this week with a review of several issues from March of 1977. As in past reports, items that have been appearing in 2016 and 2017 issues of the newspaper were making headlines on the front pages of 40 years ago - concerns about polluted water, new development in the north end of town, and the privatization of public services to help control government spending.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SouthCoastToday.com.
Add your comments below
Berkley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Women march on Washington to counter Trump's me...
|Jan '17
|Dee Dee Dee
|2
|Your View: Natural gas drives energy solutions ...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|1
|Local gossip forums?
|Nov '16
|Peggy
|1
|Massachusetts man founds political Pizza Party (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Knock off purse s...
|16
|Child molester in town (Feb '14)
|Jul '16
|Parent
|5
|The Process of Buying a Home: A Strategic Approach (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|mstrategis
|1
|Bargain hunters flock to auction at Fall River ... (May '16)
|May '16
|Gina
|1
Find what you want!
Search Berkley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC