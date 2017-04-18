Students get firsthand look at government
At the Massachusetts State House on April 7, Somerset Berkley Regional High School students Kathrine Esten and Alyssa Soares participated in Student Government Day where they heard speeches from representatives, senators and Gov. Charlie Baker and participated with other students from around the Commonwealth in simulations of how bills are passed. "Overall, I think the event was a really good experience to include students in the democratic process because civic participation is important in being a U.S. citizen," Esten said.
