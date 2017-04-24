SPED stabilization fund proposed

SPED stabilization fund proposed

Wednesday Apr 19

Lindsay Albernaz, director of business and finance for the schools, has proposed starting a stabilization fund to use for unanticipated special education costs. Albernaz said costs for special education are constantly fluctuating, so it would be good to have a fund to dip into for unanticipated costs.

