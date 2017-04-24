SBRHS art exhibit displayed at State ...

SBRHS art exhibit displayed at State House

The Envisioning Somerset photo exhibit was installed on Sunday morning for its final showing at the Massachusetts State House in Boston. The exhibit will be on display this week, Monday, April 24, through Friday, April 28. The exhibit is located on the fourth floor of the State House outside the Visitor's Gallery of the House of Representatives.

