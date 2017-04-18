Graduation robes to be the same for everyone at Somerset Berkley
Students in the graduation ceremony at Somerset Berkley Regional High School this June will all be wearing the same colored robe which will be Navy blue with white trim. For many years, boys have worn royal blue robes and girls have worn white robes at the high school's graduation ceremony.
