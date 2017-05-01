Consultant recommended for financial analysis of further regionalization
The planning board that is studying the possibility of expanding the Somerset Berkley Regional School District voted last Tuesday to recommend to the Somerset Berkley Regional School Committee that it contract with Roger Hatch to do a financial analysis. Hatch is a former director of the School Finance Office for the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
