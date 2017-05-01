Church News
First Unitarian Church in New Bedford: 71 Eighth St., Sunday, April 23, Annual Folk Music Service at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary, followed by a bake sale and more music at a coffeehouse in the parish hall. Call 508-994-9686 or go to www.uunewbedford.org. Meat Pie Dinner: Myricks United Methodist Church, 93 Myricks St., Berkley, 5:30 p.m. Saturday, April 29, $12 for adults, $ 6 children 5-10, under 5 free.
