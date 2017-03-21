Warren endorses Hyperloop plan

A proposal to locate a route for a new form of transportation between SouthCoast and Boston has been endorsed by U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren. Warren recently sent a letter to Somerset Select Board member Holly McNamara in support of McNamara's plan to bring the Hyperloop - a speedy system of travel for people and goods using pods, magnetic levitation propulsion and low-pressure tubes - to the Northeast.

