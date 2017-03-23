Superintendent finalists to visit Hudson, interview this, next week
HUDSON – The four superintendent finalists will make their case to succeed departing Superintendent Jodi Fortuna during the next two weeks. School Committee members last week finalized the schedule and format for the finalists' visits to the district.
