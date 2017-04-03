State funding sought for Somerset Middle School
The selectmen last week approved of the Somerset Public Schools submitting a statement of interest to the Massachusetts School Building Authority, requesting funding for replacement of windows, boilers and the heating, ventilation and air conditioning system at Somerset Middle School. Lindsey Albernaz, director of business and finance for the schools, said the project has an estimated cost of $900,000.
