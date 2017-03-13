Somerset Operation Prom Dress accepting donations
People who would like to donate prom dresses for girls to wear at the big high school event this year can bring them to ZQ Amy's zumba studio. Somerset Operation Prom Dress is currently being conducted at the studio where they have already received about 30 dresses and are continuing to accept donations until May 1. On May 5, an open house will be held at the zumba studio where girls can pick out a prom dress.
