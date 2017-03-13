Somerset Operation Prom Dress accepti...

Somerset Operation Prom Dress accepting donations

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: SouthCoastToday.com

People who would like to donate prom dresses for girls to wear at the big high school event this year can bring them to ZQ Amy's zumba studio. Somerset Operation Prom Dress is currently being conducted at the studio where they have already received about 30 dresses and are continuing to accept donations until May 1. On May 5, an open house will be held at the zumba studio where girls can pick out a prom dress.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SouthCoastToday.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Berkley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Women march on Washington to counter Trump's me... Jan '17 Dee Dee Dee 2
News Your View: Natural gas drives energy solutions ... Jan '17 Solarman 1
Local gossip forums? Nov '16 Peggy 1
News Massachusetts man founds political Pizza Party Oct '16 Knock off purse s... 16
Child molester in town (Feb '14) Jul '16 Parent 5
The Process of Buying a Home: A Strategic Approach (Jun '16) Jun '16 mstrategis 1
News Bargain hunters flock to auction at Fall River ... (May '16) May '16 Gina 1
See all Berkley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Berkley Forum Now

Berkley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Berkley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Ireland
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Zimbabwe
  5. Supreme Court
 

Berkley, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,824 • Total comments across all topics: 279,564,399

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC