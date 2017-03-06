Somerset Berkley Regional Planning Board to hire consultant
The Somerset Berkley Regional Planning Board has decided to hire a consultant who would analyze the financial impact that forming one regional school district for kindergarten through grade 12 for both towns or a regional school district that would include Somerset and Berkley at the high school level and kindergarten through grade eight in Somerset. The planning board decided last week to hire the consultant after a work group of members of the committee tried to do the analysis themselves.
