Solar panels to be put on Somerset Berkley roof
The Somerset Berkley Regional School Committee approved of an amendment in an agreement last Thursday that will allow a project to put solar panels on the roof of the high school to get moving and the school district to save money on electricity. The committee made its decision after meeting with Matthew Shortsleeve, a representative of Solect Energy that will permit, install the solar panels and manage the system.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SouthCoastToday.com.
Add your comments below
Berkley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Women march on Washington to counter Trump's me...
|Jan '17
|Dee Dee Dee
|2
|Your View: Natural gas drives energy solutions ...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|1
|Local gossip forums?
|Nov '16
|Peggy
|1
|Massachusetts man founds political Pizza Party
|Oct '16
|Knock off purse s...
|16
|Child molester in town (Feb '14)
|Jul '16
|Parent
|5
|The Process of Buying a Home: A Strategic Approach (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|mstrategis
|1
|Bargain hunters flock to auction at Fall River ... (May '16)
|May '16
|Gina
|1
Find what you want!
Search Berkley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC