Solar panels to be put on Somerset Berkley roof

Wednesday Mar 15

The Somerset Berkley Regional School Committee approved of an amendment in an agreement last Thursday that will allow a project to put solar panels on the roof of the high school to get moving and the school district to save money on electricity. The committee made its decision after meeting with Matthew Shortsleeve, a representative of Solect Energy that will permit, install the solar panels and manage the system.

