Seeing a need: teen has winning commu...

Seeing a need: teen has winning community spirit

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: SouthCoastToday.com

His maternal grandparents from Greece worked manufacturing glasses for decades at American Optical Co., the Southbridge iconic company that started in the mid-19th century and became the country's foremost maker of frames and lenses. Their daughter - Casey's mom - is an optometrist at the Center for Family Vision in Fall River.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SouthCoastToday.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Berkley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Women march on Washington to counter Trump's me... Jan '17 Dee Dee Dee 2
News Your View: Natural gas drives energy solutions ... Jan '17 Solarman 1
Local gossip forums? Nov '16 Peggy 1
News Massachusetts man founds political Pizza Party Oct '16 Knock off purse s... 16
Child molester in town (Feb '14) Jul '16 Parent 5
The Process of Buying a Home: A Strategic Approach (Jun '16) Jun '16 mstrategis 1
News Bargain hunters flock to auction at Fall River ... (May '16) May '16 Gina 1
See all Berkley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Berkley Forum Now

Berkley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Berkley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
 

Berkley, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,752 • Total comments across all topics: 279,780,155

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC