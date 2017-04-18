Politics | Finneran: Middlebury's March Madness
To any grown-up in Middlebury's administration: a) Expel every student involved in the "protest"--i.e. - the mob assault; b) initiate criminal complaints. Middlebury College's version of March Madness has nothing to do with basketball.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.
