Politics | Finneran: Middlebury's March Madness

Finneran: Middlebury's March Madness

Friday Mar 24

To any grown-up in Middlebury's administration: a) Expel every student involved in the "protest"--i.e. - the mob assault; b) initiate criminal complaints. Middlebury College's version of March Madness has nothing to do with basketball.

