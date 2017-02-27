Jazz Band Festival at SBRHS tonight
There will be seven bands performing at the Somerset Berkley Regional High School Jazz Band Festival tonight, March 1, in the performing arts center of SBRHS and in the final performance of the night, internationally-renowned bassist Marty Ballou will be playing with the host group. The schedule for the performances includes Tiverton High School at 5 p.m., Seekonk High School at 5:30 p.m., Portsmouth High School at 6 p.m., Mount Hope High School at 6:30 p.m., Durfee High School at 7 p.m., Dartmouth High School at 7:30 p.m. and Somerset Berkley Regional High School at 8 p.m. This year's clinician is bassist and 2015 Inductee to the Rhode Island Music Hall of Fame, Marty Ballou.
