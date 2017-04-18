Governor moving forward with Middleboro rail plan first
Baker expressed his opinion last week in a visit to The Standard-Times that he wants to see both the Middleboro route and the Stoughton route examined at the same time to avoid missing any opportunities because of premature decision about which will be the final route. “The notice advances South Coast Rail as a phased project that uses the existing Middleboro/Lakeville commuter rail line to provide early action service sooner than if the project was constructed all at once while continuing preliminary engineering design and permitting on the Stoughton Electric route ,” said the announcement from the Department of Transportation.
