Somerset selectmen appoint two police officers

The Board of Selectmen appointed two new police officers last Wednesday at their meeting to fill one opening and another opening that will be at the department when Captain Steve Moniz retires in April. Those two officers were recommended to the selectmen by Police Chief George McNeil, who interviewed them along with Captain Moniz.

