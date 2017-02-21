Somerset Berkley teacher to receive national physics award
The national Physics Teacher Education Coalition has recognized 10 outstanding physics teachers from across the country and Somerset Berkley Regional High School's Danielle Tinkham is one of them. The PhysTEC Teacher of the Year award program is designed to highlight the impact of recent graduates from physics teacher preparation programs in the classroom.
