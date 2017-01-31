MassDOT decides South Coast Rail will...

MassDOT decides South Coast Rail will be built in phases

Next Story Prev Story
7 min ago Read more: SouthCoastToday.com

South Coast Rail, at least for the near future, is headed toward a different track as the Mass. Department of Transportation announced Tuesday it will be built in phases, starting with two rush-hour trains using the Middleboro line to establish some service as quickly and efficiently as possible.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SouthCoastToday.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Berkley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Women march on Washington to counter Trump's me... Jan 22 Dee Dee Dee 2
News Your View: Natural gas drives energy solutions ... Jan 15 Solarman 1
Local gossip forums? Nov '16 Peggy 1
News Massachusetts man founds political Pizza Party Oct '16 Knock off purse s... 16
Child molester in town (Feb '14) Jul '16 Parent 5
The Process of Buying a Home: A Strategic Approach (Jun '16) Jun '16 mstrategis 1
News Bargain hunters flock to auction at Fall River ... (May '16) May '16 Gina 1
See all Berkley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Berkley Forum Now

Berkley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Berkley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
 

Berkley, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,657 • Total comments across all topics: 278,441,993

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC