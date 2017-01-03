Lakers struggle in early going of new season
LAKEVILLE - The Apponequet High School ice hockey team came roaring on to the ice on opening night, way back on December 12, taking a 10-0 win over New Bedford at the Hetland Arena in New Bedford. But the Lakers have struggled since, dropping five straight to Somerset-Berkley , Durfee , Dighton-Rehoboth , New Bedford Voc-Tech and Taunton .
