Lakers struggle in early going of new season

55 min ago

LAKEVILLE - The Apponequet High School ice hockey team came roaring on to the ice on opening night, way back on December 12, taking a 10-0 win over New Bedford at the Hetland Arena in New Bedford. But the Lakers have struggled since, dropping five straight to Somerset-Berkley , Durfee , Dighton-Rehoboth , New Bedford Voc-Tech and Taunton .

Berkley, MA

